Kaitlin Armstrong was mistakenly freed from custody, says Austin Police

On Wednesday, investigators in Austin on Wednesday said Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson and currently on the run, was mistakenly released from custody.

The 34-year-old Austin resident was previously arrested for an unrelated misdemeanor warrant issued out of Travis County a day after Wilson was killed on May 11, Austin police detective Richard Spitler said.

The Austin police management system listed her birthday month incorrectly, which allowed Armstrong to be released from custody, since the birth month did not match the warrant, Spitler said.

At the time. Armstrong was living with Colin Strickland, also an American gravel racer. Strickland is a well-known pro cyclist, who previously won the Unbound gravel race. Strickland has come forward expressing his remorse in the incident, and confirmed that he had been having a clandestine intimate relationship with Wilson.

Investigators believe that Armstrong, 34, got on a Houston flight at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14 and then took a connecting Southwest Airlines flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

Police talked to Armstrong on May 12, and showed her the video surveillance that shows a vehicle that matches her own, arriving at Wilson’s residence. Only one minute earlier, Wilson had returned to the home after swimming with Strickland.

Also on May 12, detectives conducted a search of Armstrong and Strickland’s home and ound two handguns, Spitler said. One of those guns was the same type of weapon that was used to kill Wilson.