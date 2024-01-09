Luke Valenti and Pier-André Côté join Israel – Premier Tech Academy for 2024

The Israel – Premier Tech organization continues its Canadian connection for 2024, adding two more Canucks to its Continental team. For 2024, Luke Valenti and Pier-André Côté will be coming on board.

Valenti had a standout season in 2023, including a win at the Tour de Beauce. He transfers from Team Ecoflo Chronos to join IPT Academy. Pier-André Côté found a home at Sylvan Adams’s team, coming from the now-defunct men’s team of Human Powered Health. (The women’s team will continue for 2024.)

“Eleven new riders, including reigning European and national age group champions, and the most promising Israeli talents, will strengthen the new-look IPT Academy team in 2024,” the team’s press release read. “Under the guidance of Tim Elverson, IPT’s new Academy Manager, the team will look to continue the level of graduation that has seen six riders–Oded Kogut, Riley Pickrell, Nadav Raisberg, Marco Frigo, Mason Hollyman, and Derek Gee–step up to the pro ranks in the past two years.”

Valenti and Côté join fellow countrymen, former world track champions Dylan Bibic and Carson Mattern.

“Pier-André will be invaluable to the team this year. We’re going to be competing at a lot of UCI .1-ranked races, and he has great experience in these events. This knowledge will only accelerate the progress of the younger riders in the team, but, at the same time, he’ll get opportunities to compete for results,” Elverson said.

Israel – Premier Tech Academy 2024 team roster

Aviv Bental (Israel, 20)

Dylan Bibic (Canada, 20)

Joe Blackmore (Great Britain, 20)

Pier-André Côté (Canada, 26)

Luca D’Hollander (Belgium, 20)

Imry Faingezicht (Israel, 20)

Alvaro Garcia (Spain, 18)

Moritz Kretschy (Germany, 21)

Karl Kurits (Estonia, 18)

Daniel Lima (Portugal, 19)

Jesse Maris (USA, 19)

Pau Marti (Spain, 19)

Carson Mattern (Canada, 19)

Viggo Moore (USA, 19)

Matar Peretz (Israel, 18)

Guy Tahar (Israel, 19)

Rotem Tene (Israel, 22)

Luke Valenti (Canada, 19)

Floris Van Tricht (Belgium, 22)

Kiaan Watts (New Zealand, 22)