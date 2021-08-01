Michael Woods welcomes second child

In an Instagram post early Sunday morning, Canadian professional cyclist Michael Woods announced the birth of his second child, Willy Woods.

“Willy Woods,” he wrote, under a photo of his wife Elly Woods holding the freshly born baby. “On July 27th this little guy became the newest member of the Woods fam! Both mom and Willy are doing great. I’m feeling unbelievably lucky as I got back from Tokyo 2020 only 24hr before his birth. From riding the Tour de France with Israel Start-Up Nation to representing team Canada and Cycling Canada at the Olympics to witnessing Elly Woods bring our little man into this world, it has been the most incredible few weeks of my life. Still trying to process all that has happened, but sitting here now all I can feel is fortunate.”

Woods posted the images from Andorra, where the family currently lives.

A busy year

Woods has had an extremely busy few years. Just one year and six months ago, the 34-year-old and his wife had their first child, Maxine. Professionally, he has returned from a broken femur, became the second Canadian ever to wear the polka dot jersey at the Tour de France, committed to a carbon-neutral season and launched a limited edition collection with the Service Course.

RELATED: Michael Woods announces his commitment to a carbon-neutral 2021 season

Last week, after years of preparation, Woods finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympic men’s road race, the best result for a Canadian man since Steve Bauer’s silver in Los Angeles 1984.