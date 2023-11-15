Out of gels? Heinz Ketchup packets can be your new alternative

If you’re searching for a thrifty way to fuel your long ride without those fancy and expensive gels, Heinz’s new “Run On Heinz” campaign has got you covered, and is posting the location of free ketchup packets along your riding routes.

In celebration of marathon season, Heinz has unveiled its saucy new campaign, guiding runners to locations where they can snag free Heinz ketchup packets. One thing that runners and cyclists share in common is their love of gels. So it makes perfect sense that riders could take a page from the running book and get some tomato-ey goodness down your craw.

This “innovative” marketing strategy is making its debut in New York, San Francisco and Toronto.

The ketchup maps are available on the world’s largest running apps, Strava and MapMyRun. Runners can grab these free Heinz ketchup packets at select Burger King and Rosie’s Burgers locations in Toronto.

Catch up with Catsup

This campaign is perfect for any passionate ketchup fanatics who need their favourite condiment to power their upcoming run. You might be wondering, “Why swap my nutritious gels for ketchup?” Well, surprisingly, ketchup is packed with health benefits. It’s formulated with electrolytes, potassium, and magnesium—perfect for performance and recovery. Plus, it makes those less appealing healthy foods a delight to eat (but ketchup lovers already know that).

So, for those craving a quick hit of essential minerals during their next long run, Heinz Ketchup packets offer an easy, portable solution. The Run On Heinz routes promise to be something else for runners or cyclists seeking that extra boost.

It’s unclear whether or not mayonnaise will be the next item on the menu for gel substitutes. Perhaps it ought to stay as a condiment for frites.