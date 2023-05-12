Peloton recalls two million bikes in latest setback

Peloton, the pandemic darling of home fitness, is working its way through another major setback this week. More than two million Peloton Bikes are subject to recall in the U.S.A. The latest recall currently only applies in the U.S., though other jurisdictions, including Canada, are yet to issue a recall notice.

The latest news is unfortunate, especially considering the experience of riding the bikes is actually quite good.

Only original Peloton Bikes impacted

The recall concerns seat posts on PL-01 bikes that could break during use. The U.S.A. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is aware of 35 reports of broken seat posts resulting in 13 injuries, according to the recall notice.

Peloton is offering free seat post replacements, which it says can be installed easily at home. The brand also notes that the recall does not apply to Bike+ or to owners of the original Peloton bike in the U.K., Germany or Australia.

Peloton users in Canada will have to wait a few more days for a decision. Peloton told CBC that the brand is “in discussions on this issue with the regulator in Canada and will have an update for our Members in Canada within the coming days.”

The affected model is the original Peloton Bike (model PL-01), as sold from January 2018 to May 2023 in the U.S.A. For riders outside the U.S.A. in a jurisdiction that has not yet issued a recall that might be concerned about their equipment, Peloton gives instructions on how to identify the bikes. The recalled “model can be identified by its PL-01 model number on the label located on the inside front fork (near the flywheel), the red “P” logo followed by the white-colored “Peloton” brand name on the Bike’s frame, and by its non-swivel display.”

Not Peloton’s first rodeo

This isn’t the first recall issued against Peloton, though this time the brand is cooperating with officials. The first, and most tragic major recall involved the brand’s Tread+ equipment. In 2020, Peloton issued a more minor recall for specific pedal models.

The raft of recalls is not entirely surprising considering the brand once had a scheme to sell sub-standard equipment that was referred to in internal communications as “Project Tinman.”