Peter Sagan is showing off his new threads

After a tumultuous 2021, Peter Sagan has left his BORA-hansgrohe team for 2022, and is now riding with the French squad Team TotalEnergies. It’s been a busy week for the rider, on Thursday, Specialized showed the team colour scheme for their bikes, and on Tuesday, the triple world champion tweeted that he contracted COVID-19…again!

“My brother Juraj and I took Covid-19 tests which, unfortunately, came out positive. We have symptoms related to the virus and we are following the corresponding guidance set by the relevant authorities. I’ll keep you posted.”

Although the Slovakian superstar is probably still self-isolating, his new team posted some photos from presumably before he got sick. The team redid their kit into a very colourful outfit, and it will definitely stand out in the peloton.

The jersey was made by the clothing company Sportful, which was the sponsor on Sagan’s previous team. Like Specialized, they came along with him.

The French team is a slight downgrade for Sagan, it won’t necessarily get an automatic invitation to WorldTour stage races in 2022. However, most likely having a prolific rider like him will bolster their chances of invites.

Thankfully, as a result of the team’s spot on the Proteam rankings in 2021, TotalEnergies will receive an automatic invitation to all one-day WorldTour races.

After a relatively lackluster year for one of cycling’s greatest riders ever, could a new jersey and new team mean we can see Sagan back to his winning ways?

Check out Sagan’s look for 2022 below.