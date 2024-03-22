Peter Sagan says he will be training in two weeks after a ‘quick pit stop’ for heart

Peter Sagan is confident that he will be back riding after just 15 days of rest after undergoing a second heart procedure within a month.

The process, which Sagan called a “quick pit stop,” was done on March 20 following a supraventricular tachycardia (an abnormally high heart rate) experienced by the 34-year-old on March 16. This incident was spotted by Sagan’s cardiac recording device, which had been installed in February.

Second procedure in a month

This is the second procedure for the Slovakian in 2024. In February, the former road star had a procedure performed on his heart in Ancona, Italy, following HR irregularities during a race in Valencia.

The three-time world road race champion, who is now focusing on MTB in 2024, underwent an ablation procedure intended to address heart arrhythmias. He retired from the WorldTour in 2023, but will be doing some road races with the Continental team, Pierre Baguette.

Peter Sagan: back on the bike soon

“I feel very well following the quick pit stop my heart needed and after 15 days of rest I’m confident I will be back on my bike to train,” he posted on Instagram.

The most recent procedure, a transcatheter ablation, involves a minimally invasive approach where a small catheter tube is inserted into the heart to disrupt tissue responsible for causing arrhythmia.

“Dr. Roberto Corsetti, the Sports Cardiologist who looks after Peter, decided to have a new electrophysiological cardiac assessment performed,” the post continued. “Yesterday, March 20, at the Torrette Lancisi University Hospital in Ancona, a transcatheter ablation for the supraventricular tachycardia was performed by Professor Antonio Dello Russo, in the presence of Dr. Corsetti.”



Sagan and his medical team believe he will be back on the road…erm, trails, in just over two weeks.

“After a 15-day rest period and additional necessary assessments by Dr. Corsetti, he will be able to resume training,” the post added.

Uphill battle to get to Paris

Sagan still has a ways to go if he wants to make it to the 2024 Paris Olympics. He still needs to acquire enough UCI points to even qualify for the games, and he still hasn’t finished one race yet.

The three-time world champion was one of the dominant riders in the last decade on the road. However, the past few years weren’t quite as impressive. However, in his career, along with In the world titles, he won twelve stages in the Tour de France. He also too victories in the Tour de Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. In total he had 121 professional career wins. In October of 2023, the former green jersey winner rode his final pro road race as a WorldTour rider, finishing 9th at the Tour de Vendée.

