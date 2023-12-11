Pro cycling sure seems excited about the new GTA 6 game

While Grand Theft Auto IV won’t hit stores until 2025, there’s already a buzz of excitement among members of the pro cycling community. If you just dropped in from Jupiter, or aren’t a gamer, the series, published by Rockstar Games, is known for its vast open-world gameplay, compelling storytelling within the action-adventure genre. The GTA title itself is a nod to the term used for motor vehicle theft in the United States.

The games revolve around an expansive open world where players engage in missions to progress the overarching narrative and participate in various side activities. Essentially, the gameplay involves a combination of driving, shooting, and following a storyline through missions.

The game is set in fictional locations that mirror real-life cities, spanning different time periods from the early 1960s to the 2010s. Notably, the series has faced controversy due to its violent nature.

On Thursday, the Giro d’Italia X (formerly Twitter) account had some fun, posting images of some of the best-known riders who are characters from the game. From Primož Roglič, Thibeau Pinot or Mark Cavendish, several pros got the GTA treatment.

Soudal – QuickStep also got in on it, giving its team car a respray as if it’s out of the series.

No need to wait until 2025 to see a Rockstar 💥 pic.twitter.com/haryJZXaee — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) December 6, 2023

In 2020, a mod for Grand Theft Auto V emerged, enabling PC gamers to transform their smart trainers into a game controller. This innovative modification effectively allowed players to immerse themselves in the GTA V world while simultaneously clocking in additional kilometres.