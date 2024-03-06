Rapha debuts new Pro Team Aero Jersey: Fast, comfortable and lightweight

On Wednesday Rapha announced the launch of its new SS24 Pro Team collection. Rapha says the new jersey has undergone years of design, testing, and development to achieve the ultimate competitive advantage. Using aerodynamics and lightweight construction the Pro Team range is specifically crafted for the rigors of the most challenging pro races in the world.

Leading the charge in this collection is the enhanced Pro Team Aero Jersey, designed for optimal aerodynamic performance, comfort, and versatility. Rapha proudly asserts that this jersey stands as their fastest creation to date.

Rapha has incorporated substantial improvements through wind tunnel analysis and input from EF Pro Cycling, customers, and riders. The sleeve and shoulder design have undergone a thorough revamp, incorporating Rapha’s Italian Clima fabric. This proprietary material achieves an ideal balance of stretch and compression, conforming to the rider’s body to minimize drag and elevate overall performance.

The Pro Team Aero Jersey has already been used on the professional circuit, including on the back of Alison Jackson, the current national road champion and rider for EF Education-Cannondale. She wore the jersey during her victory at Paris-Roubaix Femmes in 2023.

“The ABC’S of Rapha’s Pro Team Aero jersey is Aero Begets Champions,” Jackson said.”The fit is fast and comfortable”

Beyond its enhanced aerodynamic advantages, the Pro Team Aero Jersey stands out for its exceptional lightweight, breathable, and quick-drying qualities, making it perfect for hot riding conditions. The low-cut collar prevents neck irritation, and the revamped Pro Team branding introduces a touch of refined style. Additionally, the extended zip placket serves to safeguard shorts from abrasion, ensuring a comfortable and trouble-free ride.

Another Canadian on EF Education-Cannondale, Magdeleine Vallieres, said she likes the improvements.



“I really like that there is more aero material on the shoulder and arm than the previous version. It feels fast while still being super comfortable,” Vallieres, who had her first pro victory at Trofeo Palma in January. “I also like the addition of the elastic in the pocket, it makes it extra safe, even on rough terrain! It also looks great! I think it is super important to feel and look great when going out for a hard workout or hard race!”

Rapha also introduced the upgraded Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey, which is made for year-round adaptability and suitable for layering in diverse weather conditions. This jersey is made for temperatures spanning from 6 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the Pro Team Training Jersey has undergone a comprehensive redesign for the 2024 collection, drawing on valuable input from EF riders and elite-level racers. This short-sleeved jersey is a performance jersey, with comfort in mind, catering to all-day riding in mild to hot conditions.

According to Rapha’s wind tunnel data, the Pro Team Aero Jersey demonstrates significant aerodynamic improvements, with an average saving of 7.8 watts across all tested speeds (32, 46, and 58 km/h). In comparison to its predecessor, the jersey achieves a 4-watt saving at the speed of 46 km/h.

To learn more about the new collection, go to Rapha.com

Rapha Pro Team Aero Jersey, $325

Colours: Mens: Navy Purple/ Dark Lilac, Silver/Deep Red, Black/Grey

Womens: Silver/Deep Red, Black/Grey

Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey, $230

Mens: Black, Dusted Lilac/Navy Purple, Dusted Blue/Jewelled Blue

Womens: Black, Dusted Blue/Jewelled Blue

Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey, $195

Mens: Dark Grey/Dark Navy, Silver/Mushroom, Dusted Blue/Jewelled Blue, Dusted Lilac/Navy Purple, Black/Black, Grey/Black, White/Silver

Womens: Silver/Deep Red, Dusted Lilac/Navy Purple, Dusted Blue/Jewelled Blue, Grey/Black, Dark Grey/Dark Navy