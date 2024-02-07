Riders tried jumping the barriers in practice at the ‘cross worlds and it did not go well

The 2024 cyclocross worlds wrapped up on Sunday after three days of memorable racing. There were two barriers on an uphill that many wondered if anyone could jump. Mathieu van der Poel said he didn’t think it was possible–and he’s the bunny hop king–but that didn’t stop others from trying.

Puck Pieterse, one of the few elite women that manages to jump the planks, but as you can see from the video–it wasn’t the first one that was the problem, but the second. To her credit though, she did come close.

The challenge, as is exemplified by this kinda funny video below (hey no one was hurt so we can laugh about it) was that riders lost so much speed on the uphill after the first one. So they had very little momentum to clear the second.

Check out the botched barrier bunny hops below.