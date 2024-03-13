Rohan Dennis makes first appearance in court regarding Melissa Hoskins’s death

Former professional cyclist Rohan Dennis made his first appearance in court regarding Melissa Hoskins’s death, according to ABC. Dennis was arrested Dec. 31 after allegedly hitting his Olympian wife.

The death of Melissa Hoskins

According to 10 News First, the former Jumbo-Visma rider was involved in a car collision where his wife, Melissa Hoskins, sustained serious injuries and died while being transported to the hospital on Sunday morning. “Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, police and emergency services were called to Avenel Gardens Road after reports that a woman had been hit by a car,” a police report read. “A 32-year-old Medindie woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment. Sadly, she died in hospital overnight. Major Crash officers attended the scene along with Detectives from Eastern District CIB to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Prosecutors ask for more time for Rohan Dennis trial

On Monday, Dennis appeared in court. Prosecutors asked the court for a seven-month extension to complete a major crash reconstruction. Lawyers backdated to the time of the incident. In court, Judge Simon Smart questioned police prosecutor Caroline Batten why they needed so long

“You need to explain to me why you need seven months,” Smart said. “Is work underway?”

Batten informed Judge Smart that the police required six months to finalize a comprehensive crash reconstruction and an additional four weeks to deliver the file to the director of public prosecutions.

“I do know that the request is backdated to the date of the offence,” she said. “I imagine that work is underway.”

Rohan Dennis remained silent

In Adelaide Magistrates Court, representing Mr. Dennis, defense lawyer Jess Kurtzer successfully requested a bail variation to eliminate reporting obligations, unopposed by the prosecutor and subsequently approved. Mr. Dennis stood quietly in the dock, not engaging with the media upon leaving the court.

Dennis is facing charges related to the incident, including reckless driving, dangerous driving, and endangering life.

In January, the former time trial champion was excluded from the Tour Down Under. The recently retired professional cyclist was initially scheduled to take part in a “family ride” at the Australian professional stage race.

Melissa Hoskins was a former world champion on the track

As well as an Olympian, Hoskins was a former team pursuit world champion and mother of two. In January, there was a minute of silence before the start of the elite women’s road race at the Australian championships.

Professional cyclist Grace Brown said that the loss of Hoskins was devastating for the pro women’s peloton. “It’s been a really dark week. The cycling community is struggling to comprehend it, really,” she said. “Personally, I’m just super-sad for Mel and her family, really thinking of them. It’s just a shadow over the summer of cycling.”

Rohan Dennis to appear in court next in August

According to court documents obtained by the ABC, police will assert that Mr. Dennis drove either recklessly or at a dangerous speed or in a manner hazardous to others. “And by that culpable negligence, recklessness or other conduct, caused the death of Melissa Hoskins,” the document read.

Dennis will appear in court again on August 6.