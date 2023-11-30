Tadej Pogačar’s Colnago TT1 TT bike is going up for auction

Looking for a Christmas present for someone who has everything? How about Tadej Pogačar’s slightly-used Colnago TT bike? The two-time Tour de France winner’s 2022 bike is going up for auction, and Bikeroom, the Italian reseller known for selling pro bikes from various WorldTour teams, will be hosting the event.

The auction platform informed Cyclingnews that the Team UAE-Emirates rider’s unique time trial bike, one of only four in existence, is expected to fetch over 30,000 euro—or $45,000 in Canuck bucks. If you’re interested in making a bid, the private auction begins on Monday, Dec. 11, and then opens to the public, closing the following day. The Colnago is outfitted with Campagnolo Super Record EPS with Bora Ultra / Ghibli wheels.

If the bike auction seems a bit extravagant, there are more affordable options for your special someone.

If you feel like something a little less costly as a present, you could always buy a Campagnolo gold corkscrew–that’s only going to cost you just under 3 racks.

Is that too much? What about some custom cycling Crocs–they go for just under a grand.

