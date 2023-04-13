Tadej Pogacar’s watch thieves to serve four years in prison

Two men have been given four years in prison for stealing luxury watches, including one belonging to Tadej Pogacar. Jonathan Napolitano, 32 and Haikel Jerbi, 37, appeared in court in Nice on Tuesday.

They were also given a 50,000 euro fine. The two men stole the watch from the two-time Tour de France champion’s room in March during Paris-Nice. The break-in took place on the evening of March 11th, the night before Pog took the overall at The Race to the Sun.

According to a report in the Nice-Matin newspaper, the two thieves stole a safe which contained two additional watches.

The Richard Mille watch, a sponsor of Pogacar’s team, UAE Emirates, is worth 165,000 euro, and has not yet been located. The Slovenian superstar appeared in court saying that the watch was a gift from his sponsor after the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In April, police in Italy arrested the men and they were sent back to France for sentencing.