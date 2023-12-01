The joy of fat biking, and why you need to try it (if you haven’t already)

Fat biking has gained widespread popularity in recent years, offering cyclists a unique and adventurous way to explore diverse terrains. The oversized tires allow riders to traverse surfaces that would challenge traditional mountain bikes. These wide tires provide enhanced stability and traction, making fat bikes particularly well-suited for snow-covered trails, sandy beaches, muddy paths, and rugged off-road terrain.

There’s also the versatility of fat biking, as it extends beyond the confines of traditional cycling seasons, allowing riders to pedal through winter landscapes and tackle conditions that might be daunting for other bicycles. Given the thick treads, you ride slower–and in turn, stay warmer. At many cross-country ski venues, there are also groomed trails you can train on as well, some with berms and fun corners. Since you’re riding at a slower speed, it’s a good way to work on your technique–and if you do go down, you’ll be landing in a pile of fluffy snow.

Exploring via fat bike

Fat bikes are a great way to go on some incredible treks–whether that’s an all-day adventure, or camping. Former pro Buck Miller and a group of friends have gone on some amazing trips in some very cold conditions.

Tips for newbie fat bikers

Given his extensive usage of fat bikes, Miller has become somewhat of an expert on them. Here’s a great piece about dressing in the cold, tire choice, and other important gear choices.

Winter fat biking

There’s all sorts of benefits to riding fat bikes in the winter. If you’re tired of the trainer, or it’s too cold for a traditional MTB or road bike, a fat bike is a great way to mix it up.

Pedal choice

Some people prefer boots on flat pedals versus traditional clipless versions. Read all about the pros and cons of both below.