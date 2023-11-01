The Kaitlin Armstrong trial has begun

Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday in the trial of Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the woman accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old elite cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in Texas in May 2022. Armstrong has entered a not guilty plea to the first-degree murder charge in connection with Wilson’s death, an act that prosecutors claim was motivated by romantic jealousy. On Monday, a jury was selected of eight women and six men.

Additional charges

Additionally, Armstrong faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, as she fled to Costa Rica immediately following Wilson’s death and remained missing for over 40 days. She was eventually apprehended in Costa Rica and extradited to the United States in July 2022 to face these charges. Notably, just weeks before the trial, Armstrong attempted to escape custody during a medical appointment, resulting in an additional felony charge of escape causing bodily injury, as outlined in court documents.

Over a year since murder

Wilson was tragically killed on May 11, after which Armstrong promptly left the country for Costa Rica. On May 17, 2022, a homicide warrant was issued for Armstrong, who was 34 years old at the time and working as a real estate agent and yoga instructor in Austin. The warrant was based on video surveillance showing a vehicle resembling hers near the location where Wilson’s body was discovered.

On the run

During her time as a fugitive, Armstrong managed to evade authorities, prompting a significant manhunt by US Marshals, which eventually led to her capture 43 days later. It has been reported that she underwent cosmetic surgery to alter her appearance while on the run and was found in possession of two passports, one of which was believed to be her sister’s.

On the day of the murder, she allegedly became consumed by jealousy upon learning that Wilson was with her then-boyfriend, Colin Strickland. She stands accused of going to Wilson’s apartment and fatally shooting her.

Jury to hear about escape bid

Armstrong has requested an expedited trial and maintains her plea of not guilty to the charges. The court will also permit the prosecution to inform the jury about her unsuccessful attempt to escape custody.