This former professional cyclist made an absolutely hilarious TikTok on the importance of recovery

Former junior national champion and pro cyclist, Mark Pozniak, is doing an incredible adventure in Asia, and training for 100 days straight. He’s been on some beautiful rides in Japan, both solo and in groups, on his road bike and mountain bike. He’s now in Thailand taking in some pretty impressive training rides in his quest to get fitter. Pozniak raced in North America and Europe on the continental teams Jet Fuel and Team RACE PRO (later SpiderTech–C10).

Of course, training hard means also giving your body a break. Sometimes it’s hard to remember that, especially when you’re surrounded by beautiful scenery. When there are incredible mountains around–and super fun descents, it’s even harder to take it easy.

In a TikTok, Pozniak plays both the coach and athlete, having a conversation about how he really needs to take a day off so he can make gains.

Check out the hilarity below,