This TikTok about blocking bike lanes went viral and the comments are predictably trash

Toronto Parking Enforcement Bicycle Patrol Officer Erin Urquhart has made a name for herself online as she patrols the city, giving citations to drivers who park illegally, notably in bike lanes. Her videos are meant to educate the public about the importance of not blocking important cycling infrastructure. Bike lanes are for bikes, and when drivers block them, they force riders into traffic which can be risky.

Urquhart has 364,700 followers on TikTok, so as you can imagine, not everyone will be a fan of her ticketing motorists–even though they are in the wrong.

The comments section is always the worst

On Monday she posted a twofer, where she gave a couple of tickets in seconds to a pair of motorists who were blocking a bike lane.

“When I am assigned a special detail for bike lane enforcement. It is ZERO tolerance. Doesn’t matter if you’re “only stopped for 2 mins” “but i have a pickup” “but i have a delivery” but,but,but …..no excuse. Park legally. These parking offences are zero tolerance and more restrictive for a reason. Bike lanes keep cyclist safe. This happened to be an area where there is no protection curb as its a driveway to a PARKING garage. And a driver still shamelessly pulls in, turns their hazards. Guess what’s the hazard? THE CAR. $150 tag to be served in the mail and other served to windshield,” she posted.

Although she has many fans who commend her for her work, there are those who certainly have strong opinions.

Shelby asked, “Where does the truck driver stop for delivery?” (It’s stopped in a no-stopping zone.) To which dozens of mentioned the loading dock.

DersichdenWolftanzt somehow took her educational videos to be some sort of troll on drivers.

“And you‘re proud now ? Nasty and sadistic.”

Garry from Dieku Games was actually sort of funny. “Were you a hall monitor by chance?”

Lovethethings wondered if she gets sort of kickback (which she doesn’t obvi.) “Do you get money on it ?”

Some people’s lack of observational skills were on full display. Akshzyy posted, “There is no sign that is not allowed to load and unload your vehicle.” ryanstefan rightly pointed out that it is signed as a no stopping zone.

There’s a zillion garbage threads of comments, but this one was my favourite.

Chickeneyebrow said that, “Ticket not served on a windscreen on the first one. Any lawyer worth their buck gets you off that charge.”

Avalon pointed out they were a lawyer and that comment was unequivocally wrong.

Good ole chickeneybrow doubled down on the sass, saying, “Keep working at your firm, you’re not worth your salt.”

Cue Avalon: “I own the firm. Stay salty.”

What do they say again? Never read the comments? And yet…it’s sometimes hard to look away.