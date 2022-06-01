U.S. Marshals to Kaitlin Armstrong: “Surrender. It’s only a matter of time.”

The search for Kaitlin Armstrong, the Texan who is wanted in connection of the Moriah Wilson murder, is now in its third week, as the U.S Marshals have still been unable to locate her.

“Come forward,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla, told NewsNation Prime on Friday. “Surrender to authorities. It’s just a matter of time. We’re working day in and day out. We’d like to safely bring you into custody so you can have your day in court and tell your side of the story.”

On May 11, gravel racer Moriah Wilson was killed under suspicious circumstances. Following an investigation by the Austin police, the municipal court issued an arrest warrant for Kaitlin Armstrong, for murder in the first degree.

At the time, Armstrong, a yoga teacher, was living with Colin Strickland, also an American gravel racer. Strickland is a former winner of the Unbound Gravel race.

Following the news that his girlfriend was wanted for murder, Strickland came forward saying that he had previously had a romantic relationship with Wilson, at the same time as Armstrong. He also expressed his remorse about “his proximity to this horrible crime.” Since then, some of Strickland’s friends have come forward saying that Strickland has gone into hiding, fearing reprisal from Armstrong.

Although the authorities did discover that Armstrong fled to New York days after the killing, Filla did reveal that authorities are now unsure of her whereabouts. “We kind of lost the track,” he said. “We lost the footprint in the sand when she landed at LaGuardia.”

Armstrong had previously been arrested for an unrelated misdemeanor warrant issued out of Travis County for larceny. She walked out of a $650 Botox bill, but the Austin police management system listed her birthday month incorrectly, which allowed Armstrong to be released from custody, since the birth month did not match the warrant.