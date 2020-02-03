Unprecedented number of world records broken at Milton paracycling track world championships

The 2020 Milton paracycling track world championships concluded Sunday. In total, 151 athletes, representing 31 nations, participated in the championships, held in Milton, On. The championships were the final international track event before the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, and, with 36 world records broken at Milton, the paracycling competition is ramping up.

Tristen Chernove’s three silver medals

Canadians riders won four medals, set two world records and broke multiple Canadian records in Milton. Tristen Chernove, of Powell River, BC, won three silver medals this weekend, but he’s hungry to be back on the top step of the podium at the Paralympics.

“It’s scary but it’s exciting,” says Chernove. “Seven months until the Paralympics isn’t a lot of time, it’s a bit scary to think about what it’s gonna take. There are quite a few of us that are very close and the amount that the world records all fell by was incredible.”

At the same time, the multiple-time world champion is grateful for the close competition, and the chance to see the rainbow jersey on someone else. “It’s nice to have someone else have a target on their back in a way, sharing the load of expected champion,” he says. “It’ll help the dynamic of all the races and i’m really grateful that there are other people who are at this level, sharing the weight of having eyes on them too.”

“It’s been a really good worlds for team Canada this week,” said Sebastien Travers, head coach of the paracycling program. “Racing on home soil is exceptional for us and we are so thankful to have this experience. All of our athletes were able to achieve personal bests, which means that our preparation was successful and our athletes were able to showcase what they are capable of.”