Watch this beautiful short film, ‘The Road Less Paved’ with Svein Tuft

It’s safe to say that Svein Tuft is one of the most interesting people, let alone cyclists, you can ever meet. The soft-spoken British Columbian is one of the greatest time trialists that Canada has ever produced, with a long career that saw him race in several Grand Tours. But his passion for adventure and the outdoors is infectious.

He’s tough as nails, but has also been said to be one of the nicest guys in the pro peloton. Tuft was a consummate teammate, working tirelessly for whatever squad he was on. But when given the chance, he’s had some terrific results. The multiple national champion wore the pink jersey at the Giro, finished second at the time trial worlds, and won the UCI America Tour.

The myth, the man, the legend that is Svein Tuft

The Canadian has always loved the outdoors. Growing up in B.C., he took whatever chances he could to explore and climb. As you may already know, he quit high school at 15 and decided to take his dog Bear, a department store bike, and a homemade trailer to go on incredible cycling and climbing trips in both his own province and Alaska.

He eventually turned pro in 2002 with Prime Alliance but became disgruntled with the sport. Thanks to the late Kevin Cunningham, his career would be resurrected in 2004 when he rode with the Symmetrics team. Tuft raced until 2019. The bike is still very much a big part of his life as he organizes bike tours on the beautiful roads and trails of B.C., or goes on some incredible camping trips on his own or with friends.

The Road Less Paved

In a new short film by Shimano, called “The Road Less Paved,” he speaks about how he never would have imagined he’d be a pro cyclist when he was growing up. He talks about the bubble of the racing peloton and reflects on his career. Now retired, he opens up about how camping and riding are just as special as they were when he was a kid.

Check out the film below.