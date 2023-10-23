Weekend racing recap: Holmgren and Jackson win in Chile, Canadians shine in CX and track

Canadians had some great results all over the globe on Saturday and Sunday, in a variety of disciplines. At the Pan Am Games, Gunnar Holmgren and Jenn Jackson took gold in the MTB races, with Molly Simpson scoring silver in the BMX. Another Holmgren, Bella, won the USCX on Sunday. Plus, Dylan Bibic won the elimination race at the 2023 UCI Track Champions League in Mallorca, Spain.

Pan Am Games

Men’s MTB

Gunnar Holmgren dropped Chilean Martin Vidaurre Kossmann, shortly before the halfway point of Saturday’s XCO race. The Canadian would ride solo to claim an impressive victory with Vidaurre holding onto second, while Brazil’s Jose Almeida secured a spot on the podium in third place.

Women’s MTB

Just 90 minutes after the men’s race, Jackson took the gold in the women’s event. Chile’s Catalina Vidaurre Kossmann took second with Raiza Goulao Henrique of Brazil finishing in third.

Women’s BMX

Calling it the, “the craziest race I’ve ever raced,” Red Deer’s Molly Simpson added a silver to Canada’s medal count in Chile.

Champions League

In the inaugural round of the 2023 UCI Track Champions League in Mallorca, Spain, Dylan Bibic won the elimination race, in a crash-marred event. Meanwhile, Maggie Coles-Lyster took third in the scratch race and fourth in the elimination.

USCX

Isabella Holmgren of Stimulus Orbea triumphed on the second day of the Cincinnati Cyclocross Festival in Mason, Ohio, securing victory in the UCI C2 Kings CX race. She put 1:30 into second-place finisher, Clara Honsinger from Team S&M CX. Other notable Canadian results include Jenaya Francis coming in fourth, and Isabella’s sister Ava, finishing in sixth.