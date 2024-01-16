Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel may be heading to Bora-Hansgrohe in 2025

Red Bull might bring Bora-Hansgrohe more than just cash and energy drinks. According to German media, Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel could join in 2025. A recent report from outlet Kicker indicate that formal signings may occur later this year.

While both cyclists have existing contracts with their respective teams until 2026, Red Bull’s staggering annual turnover of $14 billion suggests they could likely find the funds. The Austrian Federal Competition Authority is expected to approve Red Bull’s acquisition of Bora-Hansgrohe’s parent company, comprising RD pro cycling GmbH & Co KG and RD Beteiligungs GmbH. According to reports from Het Nieuwsblad, the current team budget is $36 million, but Red Bull’s impending takeover is set to significantly boost their financial resources, enabling Bora-Hansgrohe to compete with the budgets of teams like Visma-Lease a Bike and UAE Team Emirates.

For Wout Van Aert, the connection is evident, given his enduring contractual ties with Red Bull. He has worn a Red Bull helmet since 2018, initially only in cyclocross. Four years later, he also sported the lid on the road. World Time Trial champion Remco Evenepoel has a personal contract with Specialized, the bicycle manufacturer affiliated with Bora-Hansgrohe. According to Kicker, Evenepoel is reportedly lined up as the team’s prospective general classification successor to Primoz Roglič.

Nothing is confirmed, and given the Soudal QuickStep/Jumbo-Visma merger rumors that flooded cycling media for a solid month (Erm, sorry about that) that ended up being a bust, this story is, as they say, developing. (And could be a bunch of hooey.)