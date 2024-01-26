You are not going to believe the shoes that Chris Froome likes

Well, Chris Froome has once gone out and done something “out there” on social media.

Nope, it’s not about rim brakes. And nope, it’s not about his bike fit. Negative, it’s not him going on again about his exclusion from the Israel – Premier Tech team for the 2023 Tour de France.

It’s about his kicks.

Namely, Crocs.

In 2002, the rubber clogs were invented by Scott Seamans, Lyndon ‘Duke’ Hanson, and George Boedecker. The Crocs company now employs a whopping 4,000 staff members. If you know anyone under 15, they probably have a pair

In a video posted to X, his Israel – Premier Tech squad posted a video of the 38-year-old getting kitted up for a ride. In it, he shows that his casual shoes are none other than a pair of Crocs. He even had the popular “shoe charms”in the shoes. Also known as jibbitzes, if you don’t know, are the latest accessories for Crocs–you can get little decorations that you stick in.

This is not the first time that the shoes have made an appearance in pro cycling. In 2022, EF Education released some colourful crocs in team colours.

The caption read, “Grand Tour winner, Olympic medalist, Fashion trendsetter If you see the 2024 peloton wearing Crocs, in the coming months, we’ll know Chris Froome started the craze.”

To be fair, it was his kids that gave Froome the shoes–but spoiler alert, I don’t see this becoming this year’s trend for pro cyclists. Please let me be right.