Zwift’s HoloReplay is great, but you might want to use it judiciously

If you’re a competitive person, it’s sometimes hard to control the urge to race. That’s what I learned when I was using Zwift’s new HoloReplay function. If you haven’t seen the new upgrade pop up yet, it’s pretty straightforward.

When you are riding on a section where you have a personal best, a transparent clone of you will show up on screen. It is a visual representation of your PB on that section within the last 90 days, or your most recent segment completion.



I instantly associated it with the video game, Super MarioKart, when a ghost version of you shows up. It is a great way to match your pace, and try and beat it in that segment. Even though your time is listed at the top of the screen, it’s way easier to to “see” how fast you’re going in front of you. You end up being a greyhound on a track, chasing a metaphorical mechanical rabbit.

Which is great, if you’re doing a hard ride with intensity and trying to get extra motivation. But it’s not the best if that wasn’t in your training plan for the day.

We’ve all been out on an easy coffee ride when someone decides to sprint for a town sign, or give ‘er up the last climb. Although that is always fun, it can defeat the purpose of a recovery ride. Likewise, if you’re aiming to do a ride on Zwift in a specific training zone, seeing Mini-Me show up to your left might trigger your competitive urges to give them heck. (I personally quite enjoy yelling at my clone self, telling him he sucks and I’m going to drop him.)

Thankfully, you can always toggle your HoloReplay. You can always choose whether or not your HoloReplay will appear.

As Zwift lists in their FAQ on their website, it’s possible to switch the settings and have your HoloReplay use your most recent segment instead of your PR data. You can find the controls for HoloReplay visibility in the settings on the home screen for switching it on or off, as well.

Or likewise, if you have self control, you can give a friendly wave to HoloYou and watch them ride up the road ahead of you. And perhaps after the ride, sit down with your clone and tell them they are just great, and that you’re proud of them (you.)