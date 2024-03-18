How to accelerate out of a corner like a pro

If you’re doing a race with a corner–especially a criterium or circuit, a corner can be a place where you can make some serious time. It’s also a spot where you can lose some, which means you’ll burn matches catching up. Whether you use a corner to take off or move up, going around the bends right is an important skill in cycling.

Prepare for the corner

When you’re getting ready to go through a corner, you’ll want to consider a few things. Irrespective of the sharpness of the corner, you still want to make the turn as straight as possible. That means when you are about to enter the corner, you should stay as wide as you can. By starting the corner on the outside, you can dart right through the apex.

Stay calm, loose, and relaxed

It’s key to stay relaxed. If you’re tense or stressed, you may find yourself overturning and unable to correct if you’ve taken the wrong line. Take a deep breath and stay loose. If you’re clutching the bars as if you’re going to fall off a cliff, you’re not going to flow through the corner well.

Focus on the path ahead

In a race, you want to look ahead of you. Don’t stare at the wheel you’re following. Focus on where you want to go. By looking through the corner, you’ll be able to follow the optimal line.

Stay low

To maximize cornering speed, lean your bike more than your body through the apex by counterweighting with pressure on the outside foot and inside hand. Lowering your centre of gravity by positioning your hands in the drops and tucking elbows boosts speed by reducing the distance your body travels around the corner.

You want your hands firmly on the drops as well once you come out of the corner. Although it’s fine to have your hands on the hoods in straightaways, it’s always better to have them on the hooks through a corner.

Adjust your speed—just enough

If it’s the first time you’re going through this corner, you’ll have to guess what speed is the best. That means feathering the brakes before the corner, never during. Slamming your brakes in the corner of an apex will result in either a botched corner, or worse, a crash. This is why doing a course recon before a crit or road race is important. If there’s a corner that seems tricky, try it a few times at different speeds to see what works for you. If you have someone you trust as a rider, follow them through the corner and note their lines.

Positioning of pedals

Although you may be able to pedal through the corner, it’s often safest to presume you can’t. Put your weight on your outside pedal, and lift your inside pedal up. If you have your inside pedal down, you may clip your pedal on the road. Although in some corners you may be able to pedal through, it’s always better to err on the side of caution. Clipping your pedal on the asphalt can be disastrous.

Keep the speed going

You can begging pedalling upon once you’ve come out of the corner, provided you’re not excessively leaned over beyond the apex. As you exit the corner, head to the outside of the road so you don’t slow down. Once you’re clear, you can stand up and step on the pedals if you’ve lost any speed.

For uphill exits or when significant speed reduction is needed, consider shifting a couple of gears lighter before entering to facilitate a quicker exit. However, if it’s flat, stay in the same gear. Ideally you want to lose as little speed as possible. So if your gear was at the right cadence before, then you’ll want something big to stomp on if you’ve only lost a few km/h. Good cornering not only saves energy by eliminating the need for frequent reacceleration but also proves advantageous in races.

One effective method for skill improvement is to shadow a proficient rider whom you trust. By closely following their wheel and emulating their chosen lines, you can glean valuable insights and refine your technique. Watch how they power out of the corner and try to stay on their wheel. Remember, if they can do it safely, then so can you. Be confident with your bike’s–and your–ability to stay upright.