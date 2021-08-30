Highlights: 2021 World Championships Elite XCO and Downhill

The elite world championships wrapped up a thrilling week of racing in Val di Sole, Italy over the weekend. After with incredible racing from Canada’s junior downhill racers – who earned a win and a bronze on Sunday – and under 23 cross country racers, it was the senior Canuck’s turn to battle for rainbow jerseys.

Watch highlights from the elite cross country and downhill races at 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships in Val di Sole, Italy below.

Elite Women – Cross Country (XCO)

The elite women’s field always carries a long list of potential race winners. On Saturday in Val di Sole, a new champion claimed her throne. Full report and results from the elite women’s race.

It was also Catharine Pendrel’s last elite world championships appearance, with the Canadian two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist moving to the next phase of her career (but don’t say the “R” word just yet…)

Elite Men – Cross Country (XCO)

In the elite men’s race a duel for national supremacy was also the fight for a world championship title. One Swiss star on the rise, another fighting to keep his place at the top.

Full report and results from the elite men’s XCO.

Elite Women – Downhill

Two champions, Myriam Nicole and Camille Balanche duel for supremacy while aspiring star Vali Holl tries to find her footing in the elite women’s field. Full report and results from the elite women’s downhill.

Elite Men’s downhill highlights will be added when they are available…