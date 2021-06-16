How to Watch: 2021 Crankworx Innsbruck

Crankworx World Tour is ready to kick off for 2021, starting with five big days in the Austrian Alps. Following just days after the first World Cup downhill, and one week before the first Enduro World Series event of 2021, viewers can expect a solid roster of the world’s best DH, slopestyle, dual slalom and enduro athletes on the startlists.

Select events will be broadcast live, both on Crankworx TV and Red Bull TV.

Canadians at Crankworx Innsbruck

Vaea Verbeeck is on her way to Austria to try defend her Queen of Crankworx crown from 2019 and 2020 Crankworx Summer Series title. Verbeeck will be joined by Casey Brown and Georgia Astle, all heading overseas after spending a week in Utah at the second Red Bull Formation sessions.

Bas van Steenbergen is on the startlist in his specialty, Dual Slalom, and can be expected to appear in several more events. Lucas Cruz and Magnus Manson are two of the elite World Cup racers stopping over in Innsbruck for several events. More Canadian’s can be expected on the yet-to-be-released Downhill start list.

Three Canadian juniors are taking a big swing at Crankworx Innsbruck. Jackson Goldstone already has a Whip-Off title to his name, from Rotorua in 2020. Jake Jewett burst onto the international scene by making the Crankworx Whistler Pump Track semi-finals at just 16 years old. Both are now racing World Cup downhill as first-year juniors, but returning to Crankworx for Innsbruck. They’ll be joined by Squamish-by-way-of-Calgary’s Cown Skrypnek.

There are no Canadian’s entered in Sunday’s Slopestyle start list this year. Instead, it’ll be a fierce contest between the Europeans, led by Emil Johansson, and the U.S. riders with Nicholi Rogatkin at the helm.

2021 Crankworx Innsbruck – Schedule and streaming

Crankworx Innsbruck starts Wednesday, July 16 with the Official European Whip-Off Championships, but live broadcasts won’t light up screens until the following day. Live streaming from Innsbruck starts Thursday with Dual Slalom, then the RockShox Pump Track Challenge. Broadcasts continue though Sunday, concluding with the Raiffeisen Downhill.

Streaming is available online through Crankworx TV and Red Bull TV.

Wednesday, July 16

Official European Whip-Off Championships

Thursday, July 17

Dual Slalom [LIVE]

10:00 AM-12:00 PM CEST (1:00-3:00 AM PDT / 4:00-6:00 CDT)

RockShox Pump Track Challenge [LIVE]

6:30 PM-8:00 PM CEST (9:30 AM PDT / 12:30 PM CDT)

Friday, July 18

Clif Speed & Style Innsbruck [LIVE]

5:30-7:30 PM CEST (8:30 AM PDT / 11:30 AM CDT)

Saturday, July 19

Crankworx Slopestyle Innsbruck [LIVE]

3:00-5:30 PM CEST (6:00 AM PDT / 9:00 AM CDT)

Sunday, July 20

Crankworx DH Innsbruck p/b Raiffeisen Club – U17, Junior

11:30 AM-3:30 PM CEST (2:00 AM PDT / 5:00 AM CDT)

Crankworx DH Innsbruck p/b Raiffeisen Club – Pro Finals [LIVE]

3:30 PM-5:30 PM CEST (6:30 AM PDT / 9:30 CDT)