Laurie Arseneault leaves Canyon MTB Racing

One of Canyon MTB Racing’s two original members is heading to a new team. After joining the team alongside Emily Batty in 2021, Laurie Areseneault now parts ways with the team heading into the 2023 season.

Arseneault’s two years with Canyon MTB Racing were successful ones. In 2022, the Quebec rider was 12th in the World Cup cross country race (XCO) in Snowshoe, W.Va. She also earned a string of top-15 Short Track (XCC) results at World Cups and 2022 world championships in Les Gets, France.

At home, Arseneault earned gold in XCC and second in XCO behind Batty at Canadian mountain bike national championships. It was part of a very successful weekend for Canyon MTB Racing that saw the team sweep both XCC and XCO elite women’s podiums.

In Arseneault’s first year with the team, she earned silver at XCO national championships and a win at the BC Bike Race along with solid international results.

“I will cherish all those memories for a lifetime. Feeling extremely grateful for all the opportunities and all the faces I had the chance to meet through that team. We all put our hearts into it,” Arseneault said in her goodbye post to the team. She added that she already has a team lined up for 2023.

Canyon MTB Racing launched in 2021 as a project of Emily Batty and co-founder and partner Adam Morka. Originally made up of Batty and Arseneault, Jenn Jackson joined in 2023 and a development squad was launched. Jackson is also leaving the team after just one year.

Jackson and Arseneault aren’t the only Canadians leaving Canyon-backed teams. Both Mark Wallace and Jake Jewett parted ways with the Canyon CLLCTV downhill World Cup team. Quinton Disera moves from Morka’s Canyon Devo squad to join his brother at Pivot Cycles-OTE for 2023.