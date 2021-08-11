Preview: World Cup downhill descends on Maribor, Slovenia

After a months hiatus for the Olympics, World Cup downhill is back in a big way this weekend. Maribor, Slovenia hosts round three, picking up where Les Gets, France left off back in the first weekend of July.

Maribor was one of just two World Cup venues in 2020. While that late-season double header delivered slippery racing, Slovenia’s looking much drier in mid-August. The course should be fast and loose and times will be tight. A welcome change after two wet rounds of World Cup racing to open 2021.

There’s 15 Canadians on the start list in Maribor. Here’s who to watch, and who the favourites are this weekend in Slovenia. As usual, the elite races will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

Elite Men – Wallace leads young crew of Canucks

168 riders are on the elite men’s start list in Slovenia, all vying for just 60 spots in Sunday’s final. France’s Thibault Daprela (Commencal Muc-Off) leads that massive field after his remarkable comeback in Les Gets. Troy Brosnan (Canyon Cllctv) sits second via his win in Leogang in round 1. Baptiste Pierron (Dorval AM) is keeping the family name at the top of the leaderboard, though his brother Amaury Pierron is back for Maribor after missing Les Gets due to a serious injury during French Cup racing. The ageless Greg Minnaar continues to threaten for the podium.

Mark Wallace is the top ranked Canadian after finishing on the podium in a wild Les Gets final. Finn Iles continues to wear the maple leaf sleeve, after repeating as national champion last month at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

Elliot Jamieson and Lucas Cruz, both of Norco Factory Racing, joined Wallace and Iles on the podium at KMHR, and will be looking to translate that speed into success internationally. Their teammate Henry Fitzgerald is in Slovenia as well.

Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) returns to World Cup racing after injuring his hand early in the season. Forrest Riesco (Commencal Canada) and Vancouver Island’s Patrick Laffey in Slovenia for their first international races of 2021.

Elite Women Camille Balanche reigns in rainbows

2020 elite women’s world champion Camille Balanche (Dorval AM) continues to prove her success at Leogang worlds wasn’t a one-off event. The Swiss former Olympian leads the 2021 World Cup series after two rounds. Tahnée Seagrave (Canyon Cllctv), winner of Les Gets World Cup round, Vali Höll (RockShox Trek) and Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc-Off) are all in pursuit, but struggling to match the Swiss rider’s consistency.

For the Canadians, Rachel Pageau (Commencal) is back in Europe after a successful stint of racing back on this side of the Atlantic. Pageau won one Canada Cup, in Fernie, while at home. Ainhoa Ijurko won the other Canada Cup that week, her first as an elite woman. She’ll be looking to translate that success onto the international stage in Slovenia.

Juniors: Goldstone looks to extend podium streak

Jackson Goldstone (Miranda Factory Racing) is making a big impression in his debut season of international racing. The Squamish, B.C. racer was second in his World Cup debut. He went one better in Les Gets, taking the win and World Cup overall lead. Then he added an Enduro World Series podium, just for fun. Back at home in July, Goldstone won two Canada Cup races and the junior men’s national championships title. He’ll be looking to keep that streak going, and hold on to his leader’s jersey in Slovenia.

Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) and Jakob Jewett (Canyon Clctv), both promising young Canucks in their own right, join Goldstone on the startlist for World Cup #3.

On the women’s side, newly crowned junior women’s Canadian national champion Emmy Lan (Commencal Canada) is making her World Cup debut in Slovenia. She’ll be joined by Gracey Hemstreet, the 2019 U16 national champ.

Broadcast Schedule: World Cup DH#3 – Maribor, Slovenia, Aug. 14-15, 2021

Racing in Austria starts Saturday with qualifying runs. Elite finals will be broadcast live Sunday on Red Bull TV.

June 15 – World Cup Downhill #1

Junior Men/Women (Not Televised)

Elite Women DH: 3:30AM PST / 6:30 EST

Elite Men DH: 4:45AM PST / 7:45 EST