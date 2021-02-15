The new Maxxis Receptor gravel tire is designed for unexpected roads

On Feb. 15, Maxxis announced the new Receptor tire, a semi-slick gravel tire designed for riding on pavement, hard-packed dirt roads, and light gravel.

The company says the Receptor is designed to take riders from pavement to roads off the beaten path. “The Receptor is a great option for riders who don’t want to choose between our high-volume Velocita slick and the knobbier Rambler,” says Aaron Chamberlain, Maxxis’ bicycle marketing manager. The Velocita is designed for rides that are about 10 per cent off road, while the Receptor is for rides closer to 30 per cent off road. Maxxis recommends choosing Receptor if you ride predominantly on smooth surfaces with the occasional unpaved adventure.

Maxxis Receptor features

The new tire features a 120 threads per inch tubeless-ready casing. Maxxis says it achieves an ideal balance between rolling resistance and traction via its dual-compound rubber.

Maxxis Receptor photo: Maxxis Maxxis Receptor photo: Maxxis

The tire is designed mostly for smooth terrain but it takes into account gravel detours with the Maxxis EXO Protection layer built into its sidewalls. The EXO Protection is borrowed from the company’s mountain bike tires—used in

the sidewalls of the Receptor, it reduces the chance of flats from cuts or abrasions.

At $84 the tires are competitively priced. For now, the semi-slick tire is available only in black, but soon it will be sold with a tan sidewalls as well. Most all-road or gravel bikes will work with the tires—the Maxxis Receptor is sold in 650b x 47cm and 700c x 40cm sizes.

The Receptor is $84, available now from your local Maxxis dealers or MaxxisCanada.com