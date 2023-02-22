Cycling Canada announces 2022 annual awards recipients

On Tuesday, Cycling Canada announced the winners of its annual awards. The cycling body introduced a new category for 2022, the Community Coach of the Year award. The inaugural recipients, Nicolas Masbourian and Camille Desjardins-Leduc, were nominated. Desjardins-Leduc has developed a day camp that allows young people learn about cycling activities and involves u-17 and Junior cyclists as leaders. She has also developed a Canadian para-cycling program for children 17 and under to promote accessibility to people with disabilities.

Masbourian is a youth cycling club coach, HopOn Learning Facilitator, National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP) Instructor and developer of a bicycle safety education program delivered in Quebec.

Pierre Hutsebaut and Christine Gilliard won the title of 2022 Coach of the Year. Gilliard coaches athletes through the Sport-Études program, which she has managed since 2006. In 2022, several of her students participated in Canadian national cycling team projects, including the road worlds.

Hutsebaut has been involved in the sport for 20 years, coaching both elite and up-and-coming road cyclist. Among the Canadian cyclists he coached in 2022 were Hugo Houle, Simone Boilard, Nickolas Zukowsky and paralympian Marie-Claude Molnar.

The Presidents’ Trophy recognizes the best performance in World Championship competition as voted on by members of the Canadian national cycling team. Dylan Bibic claimed the honour in recognition of becoming the first Canadian in history to win gold in the scratch race at the Track World Championships at just 19 years old.

Also decided by National team athletes is the Russ Copeland Award for best junior rider, which Jackson Goldstone received for the second consecutive year. His UCI men’s junior downhill World Cup overall win was a result of several wins and podiums during the season.

Finally, Cycling Canada awarded the Builder of the Year Award to Nicolas Legault, general manager of the Centre National de Cyclisme de Bromont (CNCB). Led by Legault, the CNCB initiated a project that culminated in September, when the Vélodrome Sylvan Adams-Centre Multisports Desjardins was unveiled to the public. In December, the CNCB was officially named as a UCI World Cycling Centre Continental Satellite.

2022 Community Coach of the Year

Camille Desjardins-Leduc

Nicolas Masbourian

2022 Coach of the Year

Christine Gilliard

Pierre Hutsebaut

2022 Presidents Trophy

Dylan Bibic

Russ Copeland Award

Jackson Goldstone

2022 Builder of the Year

Nicolas Legault