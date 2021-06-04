Egan Bernal tests positive for COVID-19

Egan Bernal will have to wait a little longer to celebrate his Giro d’Italia victory at home. The Ineos Grenadiers was forced to cancel his return to Colombia after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Bernal had planned to fly back to his home country to celebrate his Grand Tour win with fans this weekend. Instead, the Colombian is self-isolating at his European base in accordance with health requirements. The diagnosis comes following a routine test.

Ineos Grenadiers announced Bernal’s diagnosis Friday. Bernal is displaying mild COVID symptoms, according to the team, but is otherwise fine.

The news comes a day after Bernal was gifted a custom pink Pinarello Bolide TT bike. Fausto Pinarello presented Bernal with the gift to mark the Colombian’s win.

While the diagnosis delays Bernal’s plans, it won’t cancel them. He will still return to Colombia after his isolation period, according to Ineos.

Ineos’ Grand Tour isn’t the first high profile pro cyclist to contract COVID-19. Peter Sagan delayed the start of his season when he was diagnosed with the virus while on a training camp. Sagan appears to have fully recovered, winning the Giro’s points classification while riding a custom Tarmac SL7.

Pidcock injured

Bernal’s diagnosis caps a mixed week for Ineos. After the high of Bernal’s Grand Tour win, the team shared news that Tom Pidcock was injured in a training crash on Monday. The British phenom will now sit out Tour de Suisse.