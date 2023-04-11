Guillaume Boivin’s wrecked hands show the brutality of Paris-Roubaix

Canada’s Guillaume Boivin’s post-race hands showed just how hard Paris-Roubaix is. The men’s Hell of the North, 256.6 km, with 29 sections of cobbles, which total 54.5 km, is brutally tough. On your mind, your body, and your spirit. Crashes, flats, a relentless pace–it’s the hardest day of racing on the pro calendar.

Boivin, who finished 9th in 2021, posted a photo of his hands after the race on Instagram. Although some riders use double layers of handlebar tape, and in the past, even suspension forks, there’s really nothing that can stop the full-body pain.

On Sunday, Mathieu van der Poel took the men’s edition, and Canada’s Alison Jackson the women’s, and you can bet your bottom euro everyone was broken head to toe.

Check out Israel–Premier Tech’s paws below.