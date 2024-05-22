He’s back: Arnold Schwarzenegger is riding around Toronto again

Hollywood A-lister Arnold Schwarzenegger was once again seen riding through the city of Toronto on Tuesday. It’s not the first time the Terminator has been spotted cycling in Ontario’s capital. In 2022, the Austrian-born actor was seen by fans riding through town.

He was filming season 1 of a Netflix action-comedy series called FUBAR. The show has been renewed for season 2 and shooting began in April. He is expected to be here for the entire summer, so there will undoubtedly be more Schwarzenegger spottings in Hogtown.

Lots of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Toronto in 2022

In 2022, fans were amazed to see the former Governor of California out on two wheels–one time he was even seen with his True Lies co-star Tom Arnold. In a post on X, Schwarzenegger showed a photo of he and Arnold (erm, other Arnold). “Reunited with my old partner,” the caption says, with both men smoking cigars.

Schwarzenegger is a big fan of cycling, and even recommended it during lockdown in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was a great way to maintain cardio if the gyms were closed.

Carrie-Anne Moss joins cast

FUBAR also features Canada’s Jay Baruchel. The first season series was eight episodes long, and received a 51 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In June, 2023, Netflix announced the renewal of the series for a second season. In May, it was revealed that Burnaby’s Carrie-Anne Moss would join Schwarzenegger as a co-star for the upcoming season.

Locals have been delighted to run into the star of Conan the Barbarian. In August 2022, Torontonian Saverio spotted the instantly-recognizable movie star biking around Toronto with his security entourage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloor-Yorkville (@blooryorkville)



“As soon as I looked at him and he noticed I noticed it was him and he’s like ‘looking good!’,” Saverio said. (Yes, he has one name, like Madonna.)

Of course, Saverio then asked Arnold for a photo, much to the dislike of his security detail.

“His security said no but then Schwarzenegger turned around and complimented my biceps and he said ‘oh come on, look at his biceps,’ then he said ‘you’re only getting a picture because you have nice biceps!’.”

You can check out the Season 1 trailer to FUBAR below. (And no, unfortunately the show has nothing to do with the Canadian cult classic with Terry and Dean.)