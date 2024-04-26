Plan your next summer adventure now: Try something new on two wheels

Summer brings with it the promise of warm weather and longer daylight hours, making it the perfect time to embark on cycling adventures of all kinds. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just starting out, there’s something exhilarating about exploring new paths and pushing your limits on two wheels. From the rugged trails of mountain biking to the scenic routes of road cycling, here are five exciting cycling adventures to consider this summer. If you’re usually a road rider, why not try something off-road? Similarly, if you normally ride trails, how about jumping on the asphalt? Either way, it’s fun to step out of the comfort zone and try something new. May is around the corner, so now’s the time to plan your summer

Bikepacking expeditions

For those craving adventure and a connection with nature, bikepacking offers the ultimate escape. Strap on your bikepacking bags and set off on multi-day journeys through stunning landscapes, carrying everything you need on your bike. Whether you choose rugged mountain trails, serene countryside roads, or coastal paths, bikepacking allows you to immerse yourself in the wilderness like never before.

Explore hidden campsites, marvel at breathtaking vistas, and embrace the simplicity of life on the road as you pedal your way to new horizons. When you bikepack, you become the ultimate self-sufficient cyclist. Pack your camping gear onto your bike, and you can have an incredible adventure on two wheels. Whether you do it alone or with friends, it will be full of memories.

Gravel

Gravel cycling has surged in popularity in recent years, offering a thrilling blend of road and off-road riding. Take on gravel roads winding through remote countryside, forests, and farmland, as you revel in the freedom of exploration. With its mix of challenging terrain and scenic beauty, gravel grinding promises an adventure that’s as rewarding as it is exhilarating. Whether you’re seeking a leisurely day trip or an epic multi-day expedition, gravel cycling invites you to discover hidden gems and forge unforgettable memories along the way. Gravel bikes give you a whole new way to ride–mixing up rougher train with roads, the thrill of the adventure will make those long days in the saddle fly by.

Try a road race

If you crave speed and competition, why not test your mettle in a road race this summer? Join fellow cyclists in adrenaline-fueled events ranging from local criteriums to road races, or maybe a gran fondo. IFeel a rush of adrenaline as you navigate tight corners, power up climbs, and sprint towards the finish line. Road racing not only offers a chance to push your limits and improve your fitness but also provides a sense of camaraderie as you bond with fellow riders in the pursuit of shared goals.

Mountain biking

Strap on your helmet and get ready to tackle rugged terrain and adrenaline-pumping descents on a mountain biking adventure! Explore twisting singletrack trails that wind through dense forests, rocky ridges, and mountainous terrain. Depending on your level of skill, there’s a trail out there to satisfy your craving for adventure. Experience the thrill of conquering technical features, navigating switchbacks, and soaking in breathtaking views as you ride through some of the most stunning landscapes nature has to offer. Go to your local bike store or ask around for local legends to give you tips on the best places to go and you’re on your way!

Fat bike picnics on the beach

While fat biking is often associated with snow and winter landscapes, it’s also an exhilarating summer activity, especially along sandy shores. Swap out the snowy trails for sandy beaches and embark on a unique fat biking adventure under the sun. On those hot summer days, feel the cool breeze on your face as you pedal along the shoreline. The the sound of crashing waves will provide a soothing soundtrack to your ride. Fat biking on the beach offers a refreshing twist to traditional summer cycling. allowing you to explore coastal landscapes and enjoy stunning ocean views from a whole new perspective. So grab your fat bike, hit the beach, and get ready for an unforgettable summer cycling experience that’s sure to make waves. Bring some snacks and make it a day.

Seeing the east coast, riding fat bikes & celebrating the end of summer @KouchibouguacNP #sharethechair pic.twitter.com/tz3YApvuXJ — Beth Frise (@BethFrise) August 31, 2018

Your summer 2024 adventures await

No matter which cycling adventure you choose to embark on this summer, one thing is certain: the journey will be filled with excitement, challenge, and unforgettable experiences. So dust off your bike, pack your bags, and get ready to pedal your way to new adventures and discoveries in the great outdoors.