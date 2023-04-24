Remco Evenepoel changes mind, uploads Liège-Bastogne-Liège win to Strava

Despite saying he would no longer upload his data to Strava, Remco Evenepoel put his numbers of his Liège-Bastogne-Liège win on Strava. On April 14, Soudal – QuickStep sports director, Klaas Lodewyck said that the Belgian wouldn’t be making his data public.

“People already know enough,” Lodewyck said in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad. “I don’t think you should put everything online either. Your rivals can read along. If I were a rider now, I wouldn’t do it.”

The last time the world champion uploaded his training was on April 2 on a training ride in Tenerife.

The Vuelta a España winner averaged 41.3km/h winning the 256 km Liège-Bastogne-Liège. He climbed 4,471m, with a maximum speed of 82.7 km/h, taking a few KOMs along the way.

Evenepoel isn’t the only rider who has said they would no longer let their rivals see their training.

Mathieu van der Poel said he is no longer posting his rides on Strava. “I had decided for myself to share it for one year because I received comments left and right that nothing was known about my training,” van der Poel said. “Now I don’t feel the need to share that. Other riders do it, but most colleagues don’t put in a heart rate or power and then it’s not much use to you, because you don’t see anything.”