Should you strength train before or after your ride?

Strength training is an essential component of a well-rounded training program, but for busy riders, it can be tricky to fit it into your program without jeopardizing your cycling workouts. Emma Vaillancourt, a registered physiotherapist from Thunder Bay, Ont., explains how to effectively incorporate strength training into your training routine to maximize gains and minimize burnout.

Should you strength train before or after riding?

Vaillancourt explains that the order of strength training and cycling depends on your goals and where you’re at in your racing season. During the off-season, you may choose to strength train first. In contrast, during the in-season, when your focus is on building volume or intensity, cycling should usually come first.

If you plan to do strength training on days when you have intervals, it’s generally better to do strength work after your rider. This helps avoid fatigue and a possible negative impact on your workout. Vaillancourt also notes that riding immediately before lifting can moderately impair lower-body strength gains. “If your goal is to improve strength, lift before the ride,” she says. “If you aim to enhance endurance adaptations like aerobic capacity, the order doesn’t matter as much.”

Is it better to leave space sessions or can you do them back-to-back?

“It is recommended to allow at least three hours after high-intensity riding before engaging in strength training,” says Vaillancourt. “During this recovery window, it’s important to refuel with a high-carb and protein meal to replenish your energy stores.”

Vaillancourt recommends at least 24 hours’ recovery after strength training before engaging in high-intensity workouts, but if you’re pairing strength training with steady rides, you can reduce the time between them.

Of course, most of us can’t plan our day around our strength training and cycling plans, so if scheduling becomes an issue, doing one activity right after the other is still beneficial. “Something is often better than nothing!” says Vaillancourt.

Alternatively, she suggests splitting your strength training into smaller blocks, focusing on shorter, more frequent sessions throughout your week. This approach causes less fatigue and can be more manageable for some athletes.

“The idea here would be to do 10 to 20 minutes of strength work (maybe two or three exercises) but more frequently in your week, compared to the traditional 30 to 60 minutes done two or three times per week,” she says.

How often should you strength train?

The frequency of strength training depends on several factors, including your experience level, the point in the season, and the time you can commit to training in a week.

In the off-season and early season, Vaillancourt recommends strength training two to three times a week, focusing on higher volumes of training.

The key is to find a strength training approach that works for you and fits into your schedule. Consistency is crucial, and even if you can’t follow the ideal strength training and cardio combinations, doing some form of strength training consistently is better than none at all.

“Ultimately, strength training is designed to support and complement your riding, not take away from it,” says Vaillancourt. “So finding an approach to strength training that works best for you is key.”