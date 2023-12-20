Top-10 cycling stories of the year as chosen by our readers
As 2023 comes to a close, take a look at the content that you liked the most
2023 feels like it flew by faster Tom Pidcock descending. It won’t be long before it’s 2024, with a new year full of surprises. But before we close the chapter on this year, how about a look at the stories that the Canadian Cycling Magazine readers clicked the most?
10. Silver jersey for the Tour de France
The April Fool’s joke poked fun at the young champions at the Tour. Although this was a joke, it still seems like a good idea.
Tour de France removes white jersey competition, will debut ‘silver jersey’ for riders over 30
9. Jérôme Pineau goes dopey for motor doping
The outspoken former pro couldn’t help himself when he spoke about the American attacking during the Vuelta.
8. Gee Atherton’s brutal crash
Atherton’s wipeout was horrendous!
UPDATE: Gee Atherton injured in absolutely massive crash during Rampage practice
7. Geraint Thomas points out some crappy truths
The Welshman pointed out that it’s not always 5-star hotels, and the piece goes into other examples of some pretty gross stuff pros have to endure.
Geraint Thomas’s Giro hotel toilet shows the unglamorous side of pro cycling
6. WvA and a blistering MSR
The 2023 Milan-San Remo was scorching fast. Check out what the Belgian did when he found out.
Wout van Aert’s reaction to learning it was the second fastest Milan-San Remo is priceless
5. No car? Cargo.
Cargo bikes are changing people’s lives more and more. Families use them to transport their kids to school, run errands or get supplies.
4. Do not try this at home
Guaranteed you’ll get the sweats watching this young man try and fix something on the fly.
A Belgian junior did the absolute sketchiest thing at the road worlds
3. Plus ça change?
A deep dive into some old-fashioned ideas for urban riding got lots of people engaged.
Six outdated rules for city cycling that need to be modernized
2. A cheeky headline about a fabulous race
Although most people knew that Uncle Matt was being funny here, given our daily coverage of the race–some people got fooled until they clicked. The 2023 Tour de France Femmes was simply incredible, but it also meant you had to suspend all activities until the stage was done. Each day was simply thrilling.
5 reasons why the Tour de France Femmes was the absolute worst race to watch
1. Oscar Sevilla goes old school
The 47–year-old is about to start his 26th (!) season as a pro. So you can be sure he has a few tricks up his sleeve from racing for so long.
Why is Oscar Sevilla putting electrical tape on his seatstays and fork?
Honourable mention: Urška Žigart’s beau
After a Belgian newspaper referred to Women’s WorldTour cyclist Urška Žigart as “Pogačar’s girlfriend,” this cheeky headline went viral on Twitter. Pog himself even shared on Instagram!
Urška Žigart’s boyfriend heads to Slovenia in final race before Tour de France