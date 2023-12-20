Top-10 cycling stories of the year as chosen by our readers

2023 feels like it flew by faster Tom Pidcock descending. It won’t be long before it’s 2024, with a new year full of surprises. But before we close the chapter on this year, how about a look at the stories that the Canadian Cycling Magazine readers clicked the most?

10. Silver jersey for the Tour de France

The April Fool’s joke poked fun at the young champions at the Tour. Although this was a joke, it still seems like a good idea.

9. Jérôme Pineau goes dopey for motor doping

The outspoken former pro couldn’t help himself when he spoke about the American attacking during the Vuelta.

8. Gee Atherton’s brutal crash

Atherton’s wipeout was horrendous!

7. Geraint Thomas points out some crappy truths

The Welshman pointed out that it’s not always 5-star hotels, and the piece goes into other examples of some pretty gross stuff pros have to endure.

6. WvA and a blistering MSR

The 2023 Milan-San Remo was scorching fast. Check out what the Belgian did when he found out.

5. No car? Cargo.

Cargo bikes are changing people’s lives more and more. Families use them to transport their kids to school, run errands or get supplies.

4. Do not try this at home

Guaranteed you’ll get the sweats watching this young man try and fix something on the fly.

3. Plus ça change?

A deep dive into some old-fashioned ideas for urban riding got lots of people engaged.

2. A cheeky headline about a fabulous race

Although most people knew that Uncle Matt was being funny here, given our daily coverage of the race–some people got fooled until they clicked. The 2023 Tour de France Femmes was simply incredible, but it also meant you had to suspend all activities until the stage was done. Each day was simply thrilling.

1. Oscar Sevilla goes old school

The 47–year-old is about to start his 26th (!) season as a pro. So you can be sure he has a few tricks up his sleeve from racing for so long.

Honourable mention: Urška Žigart’s beau

After a Belgian newspaper referred to Women’s WorldTour cyclist Urška Žigart as “Pogačar’s girlfriend,” this cheeky headline went viral on Twitter. Pog himself even shared on Instagram!