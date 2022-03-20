UCI confirms it will not ban dropper posts after Mohorič’s MSR win

Sometimes the UCI moves painfully slow, other times it moves fast. Just one day after Matej Mohorič’s stunning win at Milan-San Remo on a dropper post-equipped bike, cycling’s governing body confirmed it will not move to ban the latest technology.

The UCI made the announcement in a press release on March 20. On the March 19, the Bahrain Victorious rider shocked the cycling world with his attack on the descent off the Poggio. Unlike Sean Kelly, who’s 1992 win at Il Primavera was pure daring, Mohorič was quick to point to his bike at the finish line.

Sharp-eyed fans were quick to notice Mohorič’s seat dropping and raising over the course of the descent. It quickly emerged that the Slovenian was using a Fox Transfer SL dropper post on his team race bike.

RELATED: Will the dropper post become an essential component for pro roadies?

With UCI’s recent banning of another Mohorič-led descending innovation, the super tuck, many expected cycling’s occasionally stodgy governing body to move quickly to ban dropper posts, too.

Instead, UCI confirmed Sunday that it will abide by its 2014 ruling allowing dropper posts in competition. It’s not a free-for-all, though. Posts must still conform to the 5cm setback rule of article 1.3.013 of the UCI Regulations, both at the highest and lowest settings.

RELATED: Beginner’s guide: dropper posts

While new to road cycling, dropper posts aren’t a new technology, of course. Mountain bikers have enjoyed easy height seat-height adjustments for a decade now. More recently, the technology made its way into the world of gravel riding and racing.

RELATED: Easton’s superlight Ea90 AX dropper post

UCI statement concerning dropper seatposts

The UCI Equipment Commission approved the use of dropper seatposts in road cycling competitions in 2014. Their use is subject to the minimum 5cm setback rule of article 1.3.013 of the UCI Regulations, i.e., when the dropper seatpost is set to its highest or lowest setting, the saddle setback must be in full compliance with article 1.3.013.