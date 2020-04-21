The complete guide to cycling during COVID-19

Stay home as much as possible. Stay safe. Get outside for fresh air and exercise. The government recommendations are important to flattening the curve of COVID-19, but finding the balance between them can be confusing as an individual.

Some countries, like France, have imposed strict limitations on personal movement. Canada has left us with the responsibility to decide for ourselves how we get fresh air and what the limits are on exercise. Canadians cyclists looking to get outside after a long winter on the trainer must now figure out what is healthy and responsible.

This five part COVID-19 ride guide will attempt to give you all the information currently available so you can make an informed decision on the riding during the pandemic.

Canada is a big country, and regulations differ from province to province. This is also a rapidly changing situation. All the information presented is current as of publishing date.

Part 1) Seriously, stop group riding

Part 2) Opinion: For now, I’m happier riding indoors

Part 3) Be Kind: Community and respect in a rapidly changing environment

Part 4) Opinion: Riding outside is all right, within reason

Part 5) The complete guid to cycling during COVID-19

Should I ride outside?

Cycling Canada says, “If you have the equipment, consider training inside.” The organization, and many others, suggest that riding inside is the responsible decision during the current epidemic. Some people also note that riding outside means risking a crash, which could put unnecessary strain on a taxed healthcare system.

That being said, not everyone has access to an indoor trainer. Many argue for the mental health benefits of cycling, especially when movement is restricted and the list of safe activities is small. If you do choose to ride outside, there’s a safe way to do it.

Should I ride in a group?



No you shouldn’t. Here’s why.

If you’re missing your friends, there are options for riding together while staying physically apart.

How should I modify my training?

Everyone’s training plan is personal, and the global pandemic has changed the day-to-day schedules of almost every Canadian. It’s important to consider what you can handle right now, not just physically but mentally as well.

If you were planning on racing this summer, coach Peter Glassford suggests focusing on base training while the season is still up in the air. You probably shouldn’t jump into a hard training block, especially because you might risk compromising your immune system. Remember, no matter how strong of an athlete you are, you’re still susceptible to illness.

If you’re a mountain biker, you might not have a trainer to waste away your indoor hours. It’s a great time to do some at-home strength training. While your at it, do some of those core exercises you might be neglecting, or learn some new bike skills.

What should I do about all the new cyclists on the bike paths?

Give them space and be respectful. They have just as much right to be there as you do. Try and take routes you know will be less busy and avoid adding to the crowds.

