Christopher Blevins splits with Trinity Racing

After a remarkable breakout season, Christopher Blevins is splitting with his Trinity Racing team.

The U.K.-based multidisciplinary team and U.S. racer found incredible success throughout 2021. The team’s first year on dirt built towards a streak of medals at UCI mountain bike world championships, including Blevins becoming the first-ever short track cross country (XCC) world champion.

Blevins’ built off that success to become the first U.S. elite man to win an XCO World Cup in over two decades when he won the final round of 2021 at Snowshoe, W.Va. The U.S. rider also raced in his first Olympic Games, competing in the cross country race in Tokyo.

Where the aspiring American rider is headed next remains to be seen. His departure is part of a big shake-up of the North American cross country scene this off-season. Canadian XCO national champion Jenn Jackson and Olympian Haley Smith both departed Norco Factory Team, as well as Smith’s partner, Andrew L’Esperance. Catharine Pendrel also switched to coaching after a remarkable career. Her retirement coincided with the departure of Clif Pro Team from the North American scene, ending two very successful decades of racing.

Of course, Blevins wasn’t the only Trinity Racing rider, or only American finding success in 2021. Haley Batten, another ex-Clif athlete also scored a World Cup XCC win and made the trip to race in Tokyo. Batten will be returning to international racing with Trinity in 2022.