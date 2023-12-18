10 absolutely wild moments on the road in 2023

2023 is almost coming to a close, and what a year it’s been! There have been some pretty incredible moments on the road that have made the webpages of Canadian Cycling Magazine. Here are just a few, in no particular order.

1. A training ride complicated by a grizzly



Imagine heading out for a ride and all of sudden, this four-legged buddy shows up. That’s exactly what happened to a cyclist in Alberta.



2. The Soudal – QuickStep/Jumbo-Visma merger saga

For weeks, speculation ran wild. A super team would form between two of the best squads in cycling. What would happen to some of the riders left behind? How would it affect leadership at the big races? The rumour mill was rampant–and eventually some of the riders had a enough.

3. Pog shows he’s human

“I’m gone, I’m dead,” the Slovenian said. He would lose six minutes to eventual winner Jonas Vingegaard in an unforgettable moment at the Tour de France

4. A brutal pile-up at the Tour

Total carnage during a sketchy stage at the Tour de France. It was so bad the race had to be neutralized.





5. UCI pulls plug after super-dangerous women’s stage race

The CIC-Tour Féminin Pyrénées was an absolute gongshow. Organizers were heavily criticized for putting riders in danger. It was so bad that teams would withdraw, and the UCI would ultimately kibosh the stage race.

6. Alison Jackson takes Roubaix

A huge day for Canada when Alison Jackson takes one of the most famous one-days in cycling.

7. Woods wins

Michael Woods finally gets his stage win–but he did so in dramatic fashion. Matteo Jorgenson looked poised for the win until the Canadian poured it on in the final kilometres on the Puy de Dôme.

8. Demi Vollering takes her pup for a ride and we couldn’t get enough

Admit it, you watched this video more than once.

9. Derek Gee, the revelation of the Giro

The IPT rider stole our hearts when he finished second in four stages. And a Canadian superfan made us proud.

10. MvdP’s bathroom break

In one of the most famous pitstops in cycling history, Mathieu van der Poel used an unexpected break to relieve himself. He would go on to take the rainbow jersey.