10 absolutely wild moments on the road in 2023
Some incredible stories that took place on the pavement this yearPhoto by: Sirotti
2023 is almost coming to a close, and what a year it’s been! There have been some pretty incredible moments on the road that have made the webpages of Canadian Cycling Magazine. Here are just a few, in no particular order.
1. A training ride complicated by a grizzly
Imagine heading out for a ride and all of sudden, this four-legged buddy shows up. That’s exactly what happened to a cyclist in Alberta.
Absolutely wild video of a grizzly bear charging past cyclist in Alberta
2. The Soudal – QuickStep/Jumbo-Visma merger saga
For weeks, speculation ran wild. A super team would form between two of the best squads in cycling. What would happen to some of the riders left behind? How would it affect leadership at the big races? The rumour mill was rampant–and eventually some of the riders had a enough.
Ilan Van Wilder: ‘We don’t agree with this s—, we want to continue as Soudal-QuickStep’
3. Pog shows he’s human
“I’m gone, I’m dead,” the Slovenian said. He would lose six minutes to eventual winner Jonas Vingegaard in an unforgettable moment at the Tour de France
Pogačar loses six minutes to Vingegaard, Felix Gall wins first Tour stage
4. A brutal pile-up at the Tour
Total carnage during a sketchy stage at the Tour de France. It was so bad the race had to be neutralized.
Tour de France Stage 14 neutralized due to absolutely massive crash
5. UCI pulls plug after super-dangerous women’s stage race
The CIC-Tour Féminin Pyrénées was an absolute gongshow. Organizers were heavily criticized for putting riders in danger. It was so bad that teams would withdraw, and the UCI would ultimately kibosh the stage race.
The UCI has stopped the CIC-Tour Féminin Pyrénées for safety’s sake
6. Alison Jackson takes Roubaix
A huge day for Canada when Alison Jackson takes one of the most famous one-days in cycling.
Canadian Alison “Action” Jackson, the queen of cobble traction, wins Paris-Roubaix
7. Woods wins
Michael Woods finally gets his stage win–but he did so in dramatic fashion. Matteo Jorgenson looked poised for the win until the Canadian poured it on in the final kilometres on the Puy de Dôme.
Michael Woods’s Tour de France stage win is even more awesome than you think
8. Demi Vollering takes her pup for a ride and we couldn’t get enough
Admit it, you watched this video more than once.
Demi Vollering and her dog broke the Internet in an amazing viral video
9. Derek Gee, the revelation of the Giro
The IPT rider stole our hearts when he finished second in four stages. And a Canadian superfan made us proud.
There is an absolutely amazing Canadian superfan at the Giro d’Italia
10. MvdP’s bathroom break
In one of the most famous pitstops in cycling history, Mathieu van der Poel used an unexpected break to relieve himself. He would go on to take the rainbow jersey.
Mathieu van der Poel needed a mid-race No. 2 to be No. 1 at the worlds