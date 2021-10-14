How to commute all year-round

As the world slowly gets back to normal, it may mean you are returning to work or school. Don’t throw away all that fitness you may have from those morning rides when you were “working from home.” Instead, get back into the groove of riding to work.

Since the weather is changing, you can dig out your commuting gear, prep your bike and get set to rejoin those colleagues you’ve been Zooming with for 16 months. You may also want to change out of your sweatpants before you head in.

Fall riding is the best riding

Commuting to work or school can be a magical experience as the seasons change. The air is crisp and the colours are changing. Keep your summer fitness going and embrace the autumn.

Prep your ride

If you don’t have a dedicated commuter bike, don’t despair. You can take your existing bike and make a few changes so it’s ready to go.

Light the way

The sun is coming up later, and going down earlier. It’s important that you can see what’s ahead of you, and others can see you from behind.

Gloves

There is nothing worse than cold hands on your ride. Thankfully, there are lots of options to keep your hands warm, no matter what the temperature.

Riding all year round is a great training hack

Just because it’s sub-zero, doesn’t mean you should give up your commute. Commuting can be a great form of motivation during the cold months as you have a goal: get to work on time. It’s a lot easier to convince yourself to ride 40 minutes to your office on a cold day, as opposed to going out for a 40 minute ride.

Layer up

That being said, you need to dress accordingly once it gets nippy. If you’re bundled up with the proper gear, commuting in the winter months is a breeze. Cool weather gear continues to evolve. There’s even heated socks!