15 events in Canada and around the world that defined mountain biking in 2020

Well 2020 was a wild year, wasn’t it? Within the world of mountain bikes, Canadians accomplished some very cool things this year. Before we move on to 2021, we’re looking back at how Canada’s mountain bikers made 2020 the best they could. We’ll also go over a few more events that defined 2020 on dirt around the world.

2020 in mountain bikes: Canada

Jesse Melamed’s EWS wins

When the Enduro World Series picked up its abbreviated calendar, Jesse Melamed was ready. The Whistler rider won two of the three rounds in 2020. In wild, snowy weather in Zermatt, Switzerland and again at the last round in Finale Ligure, Italy. While there was no official overall ranking this year, Melamed’s twin victories deliver a virtual win for his Rocky Mountain Race Face enduro team.

Crankworx Summer Series

After starting the Crankworx World Tour in early 2020, the series was forced to cancel its traditional finale in Whistler. Instead, the three stop, invite-only Crankworx Summer Series travelled across B.C. The event was an opportunity for Canadian pros to hone their skills ahead of the fall season. It also gave Canada’s younger riders a chance to shine. Plus, it was exciting watching riders switch it up to try new disciplines like dual slalom.

Emily Batty, Eric Batty, Adam Morka and Chris Burkard – Iceland Traverse

While the Canadian quartet’s bikepacking traverse of Iceland was planned before racing was cancelled, it was impresseve to see the crew adapt to pull off such an ambitious goal in 2020. The result is A Line in the Sand, documenting the trip. We also talked to Emily Batty and Burkard about the unique challenges and unexpected lessons of the trip.

Photo: Sean Jenkins

Catharine Pendrel

Sometimes what stands out is as much what you don’t do in responding to a situation, as much as what you do. With the Olympics looking questionable, Pendrel and her husband Kieth Wilson adapted their rather major life goals and decided to stay close to home a start a family in 2020 instead of chasing a potential race season. Pendrel is still aiming for Tokyo, but she’ll have one more fan in the crowd if that does go ahead. Congratulations again to both!

Podcast: Catharine Pendrel is Awesome

Canadian Challenges

From official challenges, like virtual Everesting for charity and BC Epic 1000 records, to individual challenges like the Metric Ton, Ontario Singletrack Challenge, and Don 100, Canadians found all kinds of ways to stay inspired when races were cancelled.

Jordie Lunn Bike Park

Losing Jordie Lunn was a hard way to end 2019, but watching the community rally to break ground on the Jordie Lunn Memorial Bike Park on Vancouver Island was inspiring. The park is expected to open early in 2021.

Return of domestic racing

It started with virtual races and challenges, but Quebec, then St. John’s Enduro Series both brought back live, in person racing to Canada. Exciting!

The moments that defined 2020 internationally

Tokyo Olympics postponed

It remains to be seen if the Olympics can take place in 2021, but news that the Olympics wouldn’t happen in 2020 was big at the time even if it seems obvious in retrospect.

2020 bike boom

This year saw a huge surge of new riders in Canada and around the world. This led to some growing pains, as the massive increase in demand left companies scrambling to keep up. While waiting a bit longer for new parts isn’t fun, seeing so many more people out on the trails is an exciting silver lining to 2020.

Brook MacDonald’s return to racing

Brook MacDonald’s harrowing crash and injury was a dark moment during an otherwise excellent 2019 world championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne. The tough Kiwi’s incredible recovery to return to racing a year after his serious back injury is truly inspiring.

A short but sensational World Cup season

The 2020 World Cup season barely spanned a month but crammed two XCO races, two XCC races, world championships, and four World Cup downhill raced in that short time. While there were challenges, like fewer venues, it was thrilling racing. From new faces showing up at the front – and on podiums – to epic weather, it was non-stop action. And Lousa, Portugal was a revelation of a venue.

Greg Minnaar’s World Cup win

Speaking of Lousa, Greg Minnaar’s win in Portugal was an incredible highlight of 2020. While the G.O.A.T. has never strayed far from the podium, his record 22nd elite World Cup win – in his 39th year, no less – is a staggering accomplishment. Then the lanky South African nearly won again two days later!

Mountian biking’s (gradual) move towards inclusivity

Occasionally the outside world works its way into mountain biking in a meaningful way. This year, the protests in the U.S. led to a movement for better representation and inclusivity in mountain biking. This showed up in a range of ways, some temporary and some which promise long term change, like Eliot Jackson’s Grow Cycling Foundation. Whether its changing sexist trail names or funding new projects like Grow Cycling, change is good.

Losing print publications

On a downer note, we lost two iconic print magazines in 2020. Dirt Rag closed in January, ending its 30-year print run. Then BIKE closed suddenly in October after 27 years. Both were a direct line to the wild early days of mountain biking and will be sorely missed.