Year in review: 2022 was absolutely amazing for Canadians

2022 was a standout year for Canada in all corners of the world of mountain biking. Mont-Sainte-Anne and Crankworx Whistler returned after a short hiatus and Canadian athletes earned incredible wins in everything from downhill to enduro, cross country and freeride.

Here are 12 of the biggest moments, in no particular order, from an incredible year on the trails.

Finn Iles wins first elite World Cup on home turf

Finn Iles waited a long time for his first elite World Cup win but, when it did happen, it unfolded in a storybook-perfect fashion. After a few early-season second places to Amaury Pierron to build up anticipation, Iles stormed to victory at home in Canada at Mont-Sainte-Anne in front of family, friends and a thunderous crowd of Canadian fans. What. A. Moment.

WATCH: “The greatest day of my life” – video highlights from Finn Iles’ Mont-Sainte-Anne win

Jesse Melamed tops Enduro World Series standings

Enduro is a hard discipline to find consistency in. The season is long. The courses are as diverse as they are demanding on bikes and bodies. In 2022, Whistler’s Jesse Melamed thrived on every course in all kinds of conditions, winning several Enduro World Series rounds on his way to his first overall title. It is a massive accomplishment for Melamed. He’s moved steadily up the standings on his way to becoming Canada’s first men’s EWS series winner.

Brett Rheeder wins Red Bull Rampage

It was a long road back to Utah for Mt. Albert, Ontario’s Brett Rheeder. But, when he arrived, he made sure to make the most of it. The Canadian landed his second Red Bull Rampage win, overcoming injury and less-than-ideal competition conditions to return to the top step of a Rampage podium. After the win, Rheeder announced his first Rampage since 2019 would also be his last competition, as he refocuses his career in a different direction.

RELATED: The Brett Rheeder interview: a three-year road back to Rampage

Gracey Hemstreet’s World Cup title

After missing part of the 2021 season due to injury, Gracey Hemstreet wasn’t holding back in 2023. The Sunshine Coast racer stormed to win after win on her way to landing the junior women’s World Cup title. She also stopped by home to win the Canadian DH national championships title and earned herself a spot on Red Bull’s exclusive team, too. She heads into 2023, and the elite division, with the revived Norco Factory Racing downhill team.

Jackson Goldstone’s World Cup repeat and Hardline win

In Jackson Goldstone’s first year as a junior he won the downhill World Cup title and world championships. It seemed like an impossible act to follow, but the young Squamish racer found a way. Goldstone defended his World Cup title in his final year as a junion. Then he went on to stun the elite men with a win at the notoriously difficult Red Bull Hardline, becoming the event’s youngest-ever winner. The Syndicate rider steps up into elites for 2023. It will be thrilling to see what he does.

Haley Smith wins inaugural Life Time Grand Prix

Sometimes trying something new pays off. When Life Time announced its new Grand Prix series, mixing cross country racing with gravel events, Haley Smith switched up her focus, shifting from 90-minute World Cup XCO events to 100 mile endurance races. The gamble paid off. With a stellar debut at Unbound Gravel and a win at Crusher in the Tushar, Smith won the inaugurl Life Time Grand Prix and it’s $25,000 prize.

INTERVIEW: Haley Smith finds consistency (amid chaotic mass starts) on road to Life Time Grand Prix victory

Emmy Lan Enduro World Series sweep

Emmy Lan started her 2022 Enduro World Series season with a win in Scotland a the Tweed Valley opener and never looked back. Outside of an injury that sidelined her for three rounds mid-summer, Lan didn’t lose a single EWS race that she started. That carried the Vancouver Island racer to her first, and Canada’s first, u21 women’s EWS season title.

INTERVIEW: Enduro World Series winner Emmy Lan

Carter Woods wins Vallnord World Cup

Cumberland, B.C.’s Carter Woods powered to another impressive season of cross country racing in 2022. His under-23 World Cup win in Vallnord, Andorra stands out as the highlight, adding to his two World Cup wins from 2021. It also helped Woods secure second overall in the season standings. With his Norco team folding mid-fall, it’s not clear yet who Woods will race with in 2023 but, no matter what jersey he wears, it should be exciting to watch.

Melamed and Gauvin share Whistler EWS podium

Jesse Melamed winning the Enduro Series was amazing but one win stood out. In Whistler, he shared the podium with his long-time Rocky Mountain Race Face teammate, Remi Gauvin. It’s the first time the two B.C. riders have shared an EWS podium and Gauvin’s first EWS top three. Sharing the podium at home made it all the more special.

RELATED: Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin and ALN on the highs and lows of racing at home

Crankworx’ return to Whistler

There was a lot to cheer about during Crankworx events, especially during the EWS, but just the fact that the festival returned to its home base in Whistler was an exciting moment. Or week. Crankworx started in Whistler and it felt amazing to have the world-renowned festival back where it all began.

Bas van Steenbergen repeats as King of Crankworx

Crankworx World Tour is a year-long marathon, especially with the addition of a fourth stop in Carins, Australia. Bas van Steenbergen rode all four stops with remarkable consistency to defend his King of Crankworx title.

Canadians sweep EWS Whistler top-5

Canada’s excellent August weekend included an amazing sweep in the under-21 men’s EWS. Not just the podium, either. With some motivation from watching Iles’ win on Saturday, Canadians took all of the top five u-21 positions in Whister. Led by Seth Sherlock, part of his own impressive EWS/World Cup mixed season, Emmett Hancock, Lief Rodgers, Colby Pringle and Marcus Goguen stamped their authority on the only Canadian EWS round.

INTERVIEW: Seth Sherlock and Emmett Hancock lead Canadian podium sweep at EWS Crankworx

Honourable mentions

With so many incredible moments, not every success could make the list. Many deserving performances aren’t included above. Emily Batty returned to a World Cup top-10 in the Vallnord XCO, though that comeback was cut short by a series of injuries. Lucas Cruz finished 13th in elite at the final World Cup downhill of 2022. Rhys Verner, Jack Menzies of the small-but-mighty We Are One team and McKay Vezina all had impressive results at the Enduro World Series. Canada’s junior program added more success, with Bodhi Kuhn and Tegan Cruz joining Goldstone on the World Cup podium. Vaea Verbeeck nearly defended her Queen of Crankworx title, even though she was injured much of the year. Jenn Jackson and Sandra Walter finished top-10 and Gunnar Holmgren and Léandre Bouchard were in the top-25 in the in XCO fields internationally at least once this season. Add many more impressive races and rides domestically at Canada Cup and U.S. UCI races and 2023 is looking like it should keep this momentum going!